Advertisement

One Eastern Kentucky church distributes more than 600 Christmas gifts to kids

(WYMT)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Maple Street Church of God in Hazard partnered with the Men and Women of Action non-profit group to give away more than 600 Christmas gifts to kids for the Appalachian Christmas Ministry project on Saturday.

Men and Women of Action, based out of Tennessee, travelled to Hazard on Friday to prepare for several events that took place this week.

“This is our chance to be the hands and feet of Jesus Christ,” said Mike Smith, Pastor at the Maple Street Church of God.

On Wednesday, the two groups hosted a food and clothing distribution, where they gave out 800 coats and 375 food boxes at the Maple Street Church of God:

“It’s amazing what all happens while we’re here,” said Jane Roberts, Men and Women of Action Coordinator. “The rewards that we carry in our hearts home with us is just amazing.”

On Saturday, the groups hosted a Kids Christmas Party, where children were able to pick out Christmas presents and meet Santa and Mrs. Claus:

“As they come through that line and you see them picking up their toys or picking up their packages, it’s like that Christmas morning feeling over and over again and over again,” said Pastor Mike Smith.

Organizers say the two groups have done a great job coming together to serve the families of the Hazard community:

“Children are children and they deserve a happy Christmas, they really do, and that’s what we want to do. We want to bring joy to these children up here,” adds Roberts.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the shooting happened at Man O War and Crosby Dr.
Police investigating Saturday afternoon shooting in Lexington
The crash happened at Harrodsburg Road and Old Schoolhouse Lane around 5:15 p.m.
Three hurt in crash on Harrodsburg Road in Lexington
Lexington Police and the Fayette County Coroner surround the scene of a deadly shooting in...
17-year-old charged with murder in connection with Thanksgiving night shooting in Lexington
File image
Teenager shot in Lexington on Friday night
Police said 36-year-old Eric Sweat was killed in a shooting in Lexington on Thanksgiving.
Family of man killed in Thanksgiving shooting share story, pleas to ‘put the guns down’

Latest News

Sunday's Forecast Breakdown
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Cooler air ahead of more dry days
Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers 11/28: Kristy Gooch, President of LBAR & Justin Gooch, CEO of LBAR. Also a look back at Sam Dick’s career.
newsmakers
WATCH | Kentucky Newsmakers 11/28/21
Kentucky wins the SEC title.
No. 8 Kentucky sweeps No. 20 Florida, wins SEC title outright
UK improves to 4-1.
Edwards scores 22, No. 20 Kentucky rolls past La Salle, 74-52