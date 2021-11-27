One Eastern Kentucky church distributes more than 600 Christmas gifts to kids

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Maple Street Church of God in Hazard partnered with the Men and Women of Action non-profit group to give away more than 600 Christmas gifts to kids for the Appalachian Christmas Ministry project on Saturday.

Men and Women of Action, based out of Tennessee, travelled to Hazard on Friday to prepare for several events that took place this week.

“This is our chance to be the hands and feet of Jesus Christ,” said Mike Smith, Pastor at the Maple Street Church of God.

On Wednesday, the two groups hosted a food and clothing distribution, where they gave out 800 coats and 375 food boxes at the Maple Street Church of God:

“It’s amazing what all happens while we’re here,” said Jane Roberts, Men and Women of Action Coordinator. “The rewards that we carry in our hearts home with us is just amazing.”

On Saturday, the groups hosted a Kids Christmas Party, where children were able to pick out Christmas presents and meet Santa and Mrs. Claus:

“As they come through that line and you see them picking up their toys or picking up their packages, it’s like that Christmas morning feeling over and over again and over again,” said Pastor Mike Smith.

Organizers say the two groups have done a great job coming together to serve the families of the Hazard community:

“Children are children and they deserve a happy Christmas, they really do, and that’s what we want to do. We want to bring joy to these children up here,” adds Roberts.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.