Police investigating Saturday afternoon shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating following a shooting that happened in Lexington Saturday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened at Man O War and Crosby Dr. They said people in two dark sedans were firing shots at each other.

A vehicle not involved in the shooting was hit by gunfire, but nobody in that car was injured, police said.

Police told us that shortly after, a victim with a gunshot wound showed up at the hospital. Police did not confirm whether or not the victim was related to the shooting.

