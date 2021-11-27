Advertisement

Sheriff: Man arrested on burglary, other charges in Pulaski County

Anthony M. Schultheiss was arrested Friday, November 26, 2021
Anthony M. Schultheiss was arrested Friday, November 26, 2021(Pulaski County Detention Center)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man is in jail following an arrest on burglary charges, among others, Friday in Pulaski County.

Just after noon, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Deputies were sent out to a report of a burglary in progress on Heartland Drive. Deputies were told that witnesses has seen a man break into the house and take items from it before getting into the passenger side of a gray Nissan Altima and leaving.

Deputies found a car matching the description driving down Ferry Road, and pulled it over. 23-year-old Anthony Schultheiss was sitting in the passenger seat and was arrested on an outstanding warrant for a parole violation.

Deputies then searched the car, finding a loaded pistol in the floorboard and a pair of cowboy boots.

After investigation, it was determined that Schultheiss broke into the home and stole the pistol and cowboy boots.

Schultheiss was arrested and charged with burglary, theft of a firearm, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and criminal mischief. He was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington Police and the Fayette County Coroner surround the scene of a deadly shooting in...
17-year-old charged with murder in connection with Thanksgiving night shooting in Lexington
Jessamine County crash
Two dead, two injured in Jessamine County crash
Lexington firefighters on the scene of a large fire on North Limestone, Friday, November 26,...
Two-alarm fire causes extensive damage at Lexington business
The crash happened at Harrodsburg Road and Old Schoolhouse Lane around 5:15 p.m.
Three hurt in crash on Harrodsburg Road in Lexington
The family had to find another place to stay after the early morning fire.
Lexington home damaged by fire

Latest News

A cold morning didn’t stop over 200 people from coming out to the race.
Scott Co., Georgetown Professional Firefighters hold inaugural Stop, Drop, and Run 5k
Weekend Outlook
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Mostly dry weekend with temps below average
Lexington police investigate a deadly shooting on Thanksgiving night at a home on Sandalwood...
Activist against gun violence reacts to Lexington tying homicide record
Boyle Co. huddles during a timeout in Friday's 54-16 blowout win over Logan Co.
Boyle back in 4A finals with blowout over Logan Co.
The crash happened at Harrodsburg Road and Old Schoolhouse Lane around 5:15 p.m.
Three hurt in crash on Harrodsburg Road in Lexington