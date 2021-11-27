Advertisement

Strong second half powers Kentucky past North Florida, 86-52

Kentucky's Sahvir Wheeler (2) looks to pass the ball around North Florida's Carter Hendricksen...
Kentucky's Sahvir Wheeler (2) looks to pass the ball around North Florida's Carter Hendricksen (3) and Jacob Crews (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 8:46 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky turned around a slow start into a powerful second half, beating North Florida 86-52.

Kentucky was led in scoring by TyTy Washington and Dontaie Allen who each had 14 points. Oscar Tshiebwe tallied another double-double with 12 points and 16 rebounds.

Sahvir Wheeler also helped lead the team with 14 assists, along with 12 points.

Kentucky’s next game is back at Rupp Arena November 29 against Central Michigan. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m.

