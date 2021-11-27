Strong second half powers Kentucky past North Florida, 86-52

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky turned around a slow start into a powerful second half, beating North Florida 86-52.

Kentucky was led in scoring by TyTy Washington and Dontaie Allen who each had 14 points. Oscar Tshiebwe tallied another double-double with 12 points and 16 rebounds.

Sahvir Wheeler also helped lead the team with 14 assists, along with 12 points.

Kentucky’s next game is back at Rupp Arena November 29 against Central Michigan. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m.

