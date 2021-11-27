Advertisement

Teenager shot in Lexington on Friday night

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night.

Police said around 10:00 p.m. a call came in for shots fired at Pinebrook Apartments on Tates Creek Rd.

Police said the caller told them there was a victim somewhere, but officers couldn’t find one after arriving on the scene. Shortly after, a teenager showed up at the hospital with a gun shot wound.

The condition of the victim is currently unknown.

Police said they did find shell casings at the scene.

There are no suspects at this time.

