Teenager shot in Lexington on Friday night

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night.

Police said around 10:00 p.m. a call came in for shots fired at Pinebrook Apartments on Tates Creek Rd.

Police said the caller told them there was a victim somewhere, but officers couldn’t find one after arriving on the scene. Shortly after, a teenager showed up at the hospital with a gun shot wound.

The condition of the victim is currently unknown.

Police said they did find shell casings at the scene.

There are no suspects at this time.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.