Three hurt in crash on Harrodsburg Road in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a crash Friday night on Harrodsburg Road.

The crash happened at Harrodsburg Road and Old Schoolhouse Lane around 5:15 p.m.

Investigators say a the driver of a pickup truck going inbound on Harrodsburg Road rear-ended a car. The driver and passenger in the car were taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup is being treated from non-life threatening injuries.

The crash reconstruction unit is investigating the cause of the crash. That investigation had Harrodsburg Road shut down for several hours Friday night.

Lexington Police said no charges had been filed at the time.

