Veterans spend Black Friday getting donations for homeless servicemen

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - While many rushed to the stores or stayed home bundled up on Black Friday, a pair of Bowling Green Veterans spent their holiday in a different fashion.

Torch and Nine Shotz, two Bowling Green veterans, spent their Black Friday on the corner of Walton Avenue and Campbell Lane asking for donations for homeless veterans.

“We’re asking for any kind of food donations, you know, box foods, non perishable things,” said 9 Shotz, Army Veteran. “We’re asking for any household items, blankets, clothing, you know, coffee pots. I mean you know, this is anything that people have laying around that they don’t need these guys do.”

Friday morning they hit the chilly streets, and will stay until Saturday afternoon. However, they say the cold is not the hardest part.

“Trying to get the donations from people and getting it to the homeless veterans knowing that they need it especially this time of year,” said Torch, Navy Veteran. “With the temperatures dropping and around the holidays and stuff it gets tough. So we try to do whatever we can to help them out.”

The donations the pair ask for are not just about putting food on the table.

“These guys fight demons every single day, we all do,” explained 9 Shotz. “Some of us can handle them better than others. And you know, they get to a point to where, you know, you start to feel like nobody loves you. Nobody cares about you, nobody’s there for you. So me being part of this and doing this it’s showing these guys that there is still people out there that love them there is people that care about them. And somebody we you know, our thing in the military always been I’ve got your six. So I want these guys to know that you know, we have their six.”

The two vets say with the pandemic it has been a little slower than previous years, but that doesn’t mean the need is any less.

“We served...they served...for our country,” said Torch. “Signed a blank check for our country, gave it all and now some of them need help.”

“Please, all organizations, please come out,” I mean, these people you really don’t understand the mindset that these guys are in and the struggles that they’re going through in their day to day life so please come out and just help us you know, give a little bit of comfort to these guys this time of year”

According to the Housing Citizen Council, there’s about 400 homeless veterans in Kentucky.

Torch and 9 Shotz plan to be out for a total of 48 hours, right in front of Garcia’s Grill until tomorrow afternoon. All donations will go to the Kentucky Veterans Brigade.

