Advertisement

West Virginia rallies to beat EKU, 80-77

EKU head coach A.W. Hamilton reacts during his team's loss Friday at West Virginia.
EKU head coach A.W. Hamilton reacts during his team's loss Friday at West Virginia.(EKU Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - Taz Sherman scored a career-high 28 points to lead West Virginia to an 80-77 comeback victory over Eastern Kentucky.

Malik Curry scored 10 of his 16 points over the final seven minutes for the Mountaineers, who improve to 5-1.

Jannson Williams led Eastern Kentucky with 22 points. Braxton Beverly and Michael Moreno scored 12 apiece.

The Colonels fall to 5-2.

West Virginia trailed by as many as 12 points in the first half but clawed back with scrappy defense and solid shooting after halftime. The Mountaineers grabbed 19 offensive rebounds and forced 17 turnovers.

Sherman’s jumper put the Mountaineers ahead to stay with 3:26 remaining.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessamine County crash
Two dead, two injured in Jessamine County crash
Deadly crash in Lexington on eve of Thanksgiving
Man killed in Lexington crash on eve of Thanksgiving
Lexington Police and the Fayette County Coroner surround the scene of a deadly shooting in...
17-year-old charged with murder in connection with Thanksgiving night shooting in Lexington
File image
Report: Two people from central Kentucky killed in Ohio crash
Sam Dick addresses viewers a final time as he signs off from WKYT after a legendary 34-year...
Sam Dick signs off from WKYT

Latest News

Morehead St. won at Arkansas St. on Friday, 75-51
Morehead St. bounces Arkansas St., 75-51
Boyle Co. huddles during a timeout in Friday's 54-16 blowout win over Logan Co.
Boyle back in 4A finals with blowout over Logan Co.
Kentucky's Sahvir Wheeler (2) looks to pass the ball around North Florida's Carter Hendricksen...
Strong second half powers Kentucky past North Florida, 86-52
UK volleyball has won a share of its 5th-straight conference title on Friday with a 3-0 win...
UK volleyball clinches share of 5th-straight SEC title