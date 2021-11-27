‘You’re giving back to your community:’ Lexington business owners encourage customers to shop small this holiday season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Folks got out of the cold and headed indoors to shop small on Saturday.

Nov. 27 was Small Business Saturday, a day to encourage shoppers to patronize local businesses.

“I think a lot of small businesses start on that grassroots level and then kind of grow from there, and then create something like a brick and mortar for everybody to take part in and enjoy,” said Vintage Therapy co-owner Aaron Wills.

Wills and other small business owners inside the Julietta Market at Greyline Station said it’s good to be intentional about where customers spend their money.

Gerri Foster, owner of Designs by Gigi LLC, is one of several vendors who lays out her homemade goods inside the Julietta Market.

“I don’t have a brick and mortar myself, but just a place where I can come and set up and be recognized as an African American business owner,” she said.

She said Small Business Saturday gives businesses like hers more exposure.

Rene Mitchell and her husband have sold accessories for nine years with their business, RNJ Accessories.

“When you shop in your community you’re giving back to your community,” Mitchell said.

Wills said Small Business Saturday and similar events that are held throughout the year builds relationships.

“It really kind of creates community and brings everybody together,” he said.

He said there are many benefits to shopping small.

“There’s been some excitement around maybe not having a lot of stuff and one of the things about our shop is we never run out of inventory,” Wills said.

The owners said the stalls inside the station are full of one-of-a-kind gems.

“Help us stay in business, just as well as the bigger stores,” Mitchell said.

It’s a one stop shop for community, Christmas gifts and support.

