Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Plenty of dry time with a warm up on the way

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a slight cooldown coming in to start the workweek, a nice warm surge will move in with plenty of dry days ahead.

For your evening and night ahead, chilly temperatures will stay around with light to moderate winds. Temperatures will cool through the 40s and into the 30s overnight. Wind chill values will feel much cooler through the night as well, with dry weather continuing.

By Monday, morning temperatures will be on the cold side in the 20s to start. While temperatures will be chilly throughout the day, fortunately, dry weather will persist throughout the day, with mostly sunny skies and clouds mixed in. Highs by the afternoon and evening hours are expected to reach only into the mid to lower-40s.

We’ll keep our dry stretch going through the middle of the week with temperatures warming up. By the latter half of the week, isolated to scattered showers will start to enter the forecast. Temperatures will trend into the 50s by the middle of the week and could get into the 60s by the end of the week when active weather starts to move in.

