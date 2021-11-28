Advertisement

Clay County road closed due to death investigation

(WTOC)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Chop Bottom Rd. in Clay County is closed until further notice due to an ongoing death investigation.

On Sunday, Nov. 28, the Clay County Sheriffs Office responded to a complaint of a vehicle over a hill.

When Clay County Deputy Sheriff Kendric Smith arrived on the scene, Deputy Smith found the vehicle and discovered a dead man inside.

The identity of the subject is being withheld at this time, and the road will be closed until further notice.

This is a developing story.

