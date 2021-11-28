Advertisement

Edwards scores 22, No. 20 Kentucky rolls past La Salle, 74-52

Kentucky (4-1) hosts No. 22 West Virginia on December 1 at 7:00.
UK improves to 4-1.
UK improves to 4-1.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Dre’una Edwards scored 22 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to lead the No. 20 Kentucky women to a 74-52 win over La Salle.

The Wildcats closed out the first quarter with an 11-2 run to take a 27-14 lead and sealed the victory by starting the fourth quarter on a 15-2 run.

Kentucky (4-1) hosts No. 22 West Virginia on December 1 at 7:00.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

