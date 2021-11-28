Advertisement

Family of man killed in Thanksgiving shooting share story, pleas to ‘put the guns down’

Police said 36-year-old Eric Sweat was killed in a shooting in Lexington on Thanksgiving.
Police said 36-year-old Eric Sweat was killed in a shooting in Lexington on Thanksgiving.(Source: Darwin Miles)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 9:34 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Family of the man killed in a Thanksgiving shooting spoke out Saturday.

“We grew up together. We were two peas in a pod. You see him, you see me. You see me, you see him.”

Darwin Miles said his cousin, 36-year-old Eric Sweat, was more like a brother to him.

“It’s just sad that he’s no longer here with me to call to crack a joke.”

And on Thanksgiving night, police said Sweat was killed inside his home on Sandalwood Drive.

“It just devastated me. I completely broke down. I couldn’t even go to work on Friday because I was just too torn.”

Police charged a 17-year-old with Sweat’s murder. They said a fight broke out between the two inside the home. Then multiple shots were fired. Miles said the 17-year-old was Sweat’s stepson.

“I don’t hate him. I just wish this didn’t go the way it did. I wish it came out a different route with everybody dispersing and going their separate ways.”

The family lost two members in one night.

“You’re taking somebody’s life. You’re taking a family member from people. I mean how can you? I just couldn’t.”

Now Miles pleads with anyone who will listen to put the guns down.

Thursday’s shooting is Lexington’s 34th homicide of the year.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington Police and the Fayette County Coroner surround the scene of a deadly shooting in...
17-year-old charged with murder in connection with Thanksgiving night shooting in Lexington
Jessamine County crash
Two dead, two injured in Jessamine County crash
Lexington firefighters on the scene of a large fire on North Limestone, Friday, November 26,...
Two-alarm fire causes extensive damage at Lexington business
The crash happened at Harrodsburg Road and Old Schoolhouse Lane around 5:15 p.m.
Three hurt in crash on Harrodsburg Road in Lexington
Police said the shooting happened at Man O War and Crosby Dr.
Police investigating Saturday afternoon shooting in Lexington

Latest News

People lined the streets of Somerset on the morning of Saturday, November 27 to see off more...
From Somerset to Lexington, Kentuckians send off soldiers being deployed overseas
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
Police are investigating following a shooting that happened in Lexington Saturday afternoon.
WATCH | Police investigating Saturday afternoon shooting in Lexington
The Scott County and Georgetown Professional Firefighters held their inaugural Stop, Drop, and...
WATCH | Scott Co., Georgetown Professional Firefighters hold inaugural Stop, Drop, and Run 5k