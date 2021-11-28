Family of man killed in Thanksgiving shooting share story, pleas to ‘put the guns down’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Family of the man killed in a Thanksgiving shooting spoke out Saturday.

“We grew up together. We were two peas in a pod. You see him, you see me. You see me, you see him.”

Darwin Miles said his cousin, 36-year-old Eric Sweat, was more like a brother to him.

“It’s just sad that he’s no longer here with me to call to crack a joke.”

And on Thanksgiving night, police said Sweat was killed inside his home on Sandalwood Drive.

“It just devastated me. I completely broke down. I couldn’t even go to work on Friday because I was just too torn.”

Police charged a 17-year-old with Sweat’s murder. They said a fight broke out between the two inside the home. Then multiple shots were fired. Miles said the 17-year-old was Sweat’s stepson.

“I don’t hate him. I just wish this didn’t go the way it did. I wish it came out a different route with everybody dispersing and going their separate ways.”

The family lost two members in one night.

“You’re taking somebody’s life. You’re taking a family member from people. I mean how can you? I just couldn’t.”

Now Miles pleads with anyone who will listen to put the guns down.

Thursday’s shooting is Lexington’s 34th homicide of the year.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

