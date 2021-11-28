Kentucky routs Louisville, wins third straight in series

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky routed Louisville 52-21 on Saturday night to win the Governor’s Cup for the third straight meeting.

The Wildcats (9-3) rushed for 362 yards in the win. Will Levis ran for 113 yards and four touchdowns and Chris Rodriguez went for 121 yards and a score.

Wan’Dale Robinson caught 9 passes for 97 yards, breaking James Whalen’s school record (90) for catches in a season. Kentucky led 24-7 at the break and cruised in the second half to finish with nine wins in the regular season for the second time in four years.

Kentucky will learn its bowl destination on December 5.

