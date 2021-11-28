Advertisement

Mixon runs for career-high 165 yards, Bengals crush Steelers

The Bengals sweep the season series for the first time since 2009.
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) pushes at Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell...
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) pushes at Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) as he runs the ball during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (AP) - Joe Mixon rushed for a career-high 165 yards and two touchdowns, Joe Burrow scrambled ran for a score and passed for another one and the Cincinnati Bengals crushed the Pittsburgh Steelers 41-10, sweeping the season series for the first time since 2009.

Mixon pounded away for 117 yards in the first half and helped the Bengals cruise to a third straight win over their AFC North rival after losing 11 straight in the series.

The Steelers are winless in their past three games, while the Bengals have stamped themselves as a legitimate playoff contender.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the shooting happened at Man O War and Crosby Dr.
Police investigating Saturday afternoon shooting in Lexington
The crash happened at Harrodsburg Road and Old Schoolhouse Lane around 5:15 p.m.
Three hurt in crash on Harrodsburg Road in Lexington
Police said 36-year-old Eric Sweat was killed in a shooting in Lexington on Thanksgiving.
Family of man killed in Thanksgiving shooting share story, pleas to ‘put the guns down’
Lexington Police and the Fayette County Coroner surround the scene of a deadly shooting in...
17-year-old charged with murder in connection with Thanksgiving night shooting in Lexington
File image
Teenager shot in Lexington on Friday night

Latest News

Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier claps before an NCAA college football game against...
Florida hires La-Lafayette coach Napier to replace Mullen
Kentucky wins the SEC title.
No. 8 Kentucky sweeps No. 20 Florida, wins SEC title outright
UK improves to 4-1.
Edwards scores 22, No. 20 Kentucky rolls past La Salle, 74-52
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) is held up by teammate guard Austin Dotson (61) after...
Kentucky routs Louisville, wins third straight in series