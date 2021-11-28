Advertisement

No. 8 Kentucky sweeps No. 20 Florida, wins SEC title outright

The Wildcats will learn their NCAA Tournament seed on Sunday night.
Kentucky wins the SEC title.
Kentucky wins the SEC title.(UK Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 12:03 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - No. 8 Kentucky volleyball swept No. 20 Florida (25-18, 25-20, 25-23) to claim the outright SEC championship for the third time in four seasons.

The Wildcats finish the season with a 17-1 record in SEC play. Eleanor Beavin had 15 digs, Riah Walked added nine digs and Alli Stumler led the way with 11 kills. Reagan Rutherford finished in double-figures with ten kills and had a new career-high three solo blocks.

The 2021 NCAA Volleyball Selection Show will be broadcasted on ESPNU with the exclusive unveil of the 64-team bracket on Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The top 16 teams in the selection committee’s eyes will host first and second round matches on campus sites next weekend.

UK has now won nine straight sets against the Gators and six of the last seven matches between the SEC’s two heavyweight programs.

