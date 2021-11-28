Advertisement

Pikeville kicks off Christmas season with tree lighting

Pikeville Mayor and City Commission gather together with community members in the city park to official light Pikeville's Christmas tree.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Mayor Jimmy Carter and the Pikeville City Commission came together Saturday evening the kick off the Christmas season and Pikeville’s Winterfest with a Christmas tree lighting. Along with the lighting, the Pikeville High School choir came to lend their voice and sing carols by the tree.

There were other attractions, such as the ice skating rink in the city park, that were big hits with locals and city officials alike.

“Winterfest kicks off today. Ice skating in the city park now through December 31st, so if you ever wanted to ice skate, try your hand at that, ice skating will be open every weekend now until after Christmas,” said Jill Fraley-Dotson, Executive Director of Economic Development.

There were also horse-drawn carriage rides and plenty of lights to get folks even more into the Christmas spirit.

