Prominent Ky. businessman John Hall dies at 88

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Prominent Kentucky businessman John Richard Hall has died at 88 years old.

Hall was a retired chairman and CEO of Ashland Oil Inc. and longtime champion of education.

He died Thursday in Lexington of natural causes.

According to his obituary, Hall was well-respected throughout the petroleum refining industry and financial markets.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

