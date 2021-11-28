Prominent Ky. businessman John Hall dies at 88
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Prominent Kentucky businessman John Richard Hall has died at 88 years old.
Hall was a retired chairman and CEO of Ashland Oil Inc. and longtime champion of education.
He died Thursday in Lexington of natural causes.
According to his obituary, Hall was well-respected throughout the petroleum refining industry and financial markets.
Funeral arrangements have not been announced.
