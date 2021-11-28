Advertisement

Prominent Ky. businessman John Hall dies at 88

Prominent Kentucky businessman John Richard Hall has died at 88 years old.
Prominent Kentucky businessman John Richard Hall has died at 88 years old.(Source: Milward Funeral Directors)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Prominent Kentucky businessman John Richard Hall has died at 88 years old.

Hall was a retired chairman and CEO of Ashland Oil Inc. and longtime champion of education.

He died Thursday in Lexington of natural causes.

According to his obituary, Hall was well-respected throughout the petroleum refining industry and financial markets.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the shooting happened at Man O War and Crosby Dr.
Police investigating Saturday afternoon shooting in Lexington
The crash happened at Harrodsburg Road and Old Schoolhouse Lane around 5:15 p.m.
Three hurt in crash on Harrodsburg Road in Lexington
Lexington Police and the Fayette County Coroner surround the scene of a deadly shooting in...
17-year-old charged with murder in connection with Thanksgiving night shooting in Lexington
File image
Teenager shot in Lexington on Friday night
Police said 36-year-old Eric Sweat was killed in a shooting in Lexington on Thanksgiving.
Family of man killed in Thanksgiving shooting share story, pleas to ‘put the guns down’

Latest News

Sunday's Forecast Breakdown
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Cooler air ahead of more dry days
Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers 11/28: Kristy Gooch, President of LBAR & Justin Gooch, CEO of LBAR. Also a look back at Sam Dick’s career.
newsmakers
WATCH | Kentucky Newsmakers 11/28/21
Kentucky wins the SEC title.
No. 8 Kentucky sweeps No. 20 Florida, wins SEC title outright