Scott County magistrate dies

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A Scott County Magistrate has died.

Judge-Executive Pat Covington said Bill Burke died Saturday, Nov. 27.

Burke served the county’s sixth district since 2015. He was a retired Command Sergeant with the U.S. Army.

Covington shared his thoughts and prayers with Burke’s wife and family. Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles also shared his thoughts, saying Burke was a good friend and will be missed.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been made.

