Advertisement

USGS: Magnitude-7.5 earthquake strikes northern Peru

The earthquake struck in northern Peru on Sunday morning.
The earthquake struck in northern Peru on Sunday morning.(Source: Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 7:19 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMA, Peru (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says a strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.5 has struck in northern Peru.

The earthquake took place at 5:52 a.m. Sunday local time (1052 GMT). While it was extremely strong, it was relatively deep — measured at 112 kilometers — which usually reduces damage and casualties.

The epicenter was 42 kilometers (26 miles) north-northwest of the coastal city of Barranca.

A 14-meter tower in a protected four-century-old church collapsed shortly after the 7.5-degree quake recorded Sunday in northern Peru, according to local media and witness accounts.

Video and photos posted online showed the historic tower, part of a 16th-century complex that was considered the oldest Catholic temple in the Amazonas region, reduced to a pile of stones, although the main atrium appeared to be still standing.

Social media posts also showed damage in other locations, including in a church in southern Ecuador. The quake was also felt in Colombia.

The Defense Ministry’s National Civil Defense Institute in Peru didn’t immediately report damages or injuries by the quake.

Earthquakes are common in Peru, which falls within the Pacific Ring of Fire, where 85% of the planet’s seismic activity takes place.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the shooting happened at Man O War and Crosby Dr.
Police investigating Saturday afternoon shooting in Lexington
The crash happened at Harrodsburg Road and Old Schoolhouse Lane around 5:15 p.m.
Three hurt in crash on Harrodsburg Road in Lexington
Lexington Police and the Fayette County Coroner surround the scene of a deadly shooting in...
17-year-old charged with murder in connection with Thanksgiving night shooting in Lexington
File image
Teenager shot in Lexington on Friday night
Packages thrown off ravine in Blount County
Hundreds of FedEx packages found in Alabama ravine

Latest News

Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers 11/28: Kristy Gooch, President of LBAR & Justin Gooch, CEO of LBAR. Also a look back at Sam Dick’s career.
Many countries have slapped travel restrictions on various southern African countries over the...
Netherlands, Australia find omicron variant as curbs spread
newsmakers
WATCH | Kentucky Newsmakers 11/28/21
Investigators in Indiana are searching for 2-year-old Emma Sweet. She and her father were...
Toddler missing after father’s truck found in Indiana river