Artists needed for 2022 Horse Mania in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Artists are wanted for the 2022 return of Horse Mania in Lexington.

Regional artists from Kentucky and surrounding states will be juried in a two-step process to paint and embellish life-sized fiberglass horses for outdoor display in Lexington during the summer and fall of 2022.

Although most of the horses will be exhibited in downtown Lexington, selected public spaces in several other Lexington locations will also host Horse Mania 2022 horses.

Fiberglass horses, measuring six by eight feet, have been ordered and will arrive in Lexington mid to late-January. Each horse weighs between 115 and 140 lbs. Artists are requested to submit designs for painting and embellishing the horses for this major public art project.

The Horse Mania 2022 project will arrange for horses to be mounted on a concrete pallet; an identifying plaque(s) will be affixed to the pallet naming the horse, the artist, and the sponsor.

Artists are encouraged to develop unique designs relating to their artistic style and with any subject matter appropriate for public display.

How to Apply

A physical copy of the horse design must be delivered to LexArts by 5 p.m. on December 10, 2021, or postmarked by December 3, 2021. An online form located at https://lexarts.org/discover/horsemania/call-for-art/ must be completed by 5 p.m. on December 10, 2021. Just click next at bottom of the page.

If you have trouble with the online application or need assistance, please contact LexArts staff at horsemania@lexarts.org or 859.255.2951.

Artists will submit physical copies of their proposals:

Artists may submit up to three horse designs.

Designs must be on 11x17 (ledger/tabloid) sheets and each on a separate sheet.

You must include your name and your horse’s name on each submission.

Three horse poses are available for download at https://lexarts.org/discover/horsemania/call-for-art/ . Scroll to the bottom of the page or click next to find them on page 3.

You must include a written description of your horse(s), including the materials you plan to use.

The horses will rollout in Lexington by the start of the Spring Meet at Keeneland in 2022 and last until after Fall Meet.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.