Biden offers words of encouragement to young girl with stutter

By CNN
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(CNN) - President Joe Biden had a sweet moment over the weekend with a young girl who has a stuter.

In the video, Biden, who has had a stutter since he was a boy, tells the girl it will go away if she keeps at it.

The girl, whose name is Avery, thanks Biden and gives him a hug.

The video appears to have been taken in Nantucket, Massachusetts, where the Bidens spent the Thanksgiving holiday.

Rufus Gifford, Avery’s uncle, posted it on Twitter.

“She was just told by a guy who knows a little something about it that she can be anything she wants to in this world,” he tweeted.

Gifford is waiting to be confirmed as the chief of protocol at the State Department.

Biden has been open about his struggles with a stutter. He says he practiced in the mirror for hours and recited poetry to overcome it.

