Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Roller Coaster Temp Ride

temps
temps(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a windy and seasonably cold day across the state as we get closer to finishing up the month of November. With December just a few days away, our temperature pattern gets set for some big ups and downs.

Temps start out Monday deep into the 20s with a wind chill in the upper teens. By the afternoon, a mix of sun and clouds boosts temps into the upper 30s to upper 40s across the state.

Tuesday is a milder wind blowing as clouds thicken ahead of some overrunning moisture streaming in ahead of a push of mild air. This means some showers show up for day one of December on Wednesday.

Temps make a run at 60 during the second half of the week.

This brings us to the interesting part of the program as changes begin to show up this weekend. Some big time amplifications of the jet stream are likely across the eastern half of the country for the first full week of December. The first such dip in the jet may actually arrive this weekend.

From there, things try to get interesting. Some rain and snow may show up as early as late Sunday and Monday.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

