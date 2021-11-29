Advertisement

Cleaner Water Program pours $2.5 million into 3 Eastern Kentucky counties

Gov. Andy Beshear awards $25 million to Eastern Kentucky Counties
Gov. Andy Beshear awards $25 million to Eastern Kentucky Counties(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles and Buddy Forbes
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear awarded more than $2.5 million to help with projects in Floyd, Magoffin and Johnson Counties.

The funding is part of the Better Kentucky Plan’s Cleaner Water Program. The goal of the program is to provide clean drinking water and better water systems to areas in the state.

State officials said the program could create up to 3,800 jobs across the Commonwealth.

“Together, we are working to build a better Kentucky for all of our families,” said Gov. Beshear. “We are seeing unprecedented economic growth, major infrastructure improvements and new educational opportunities. At the same time, we’re working to secure the essentials like clean drinking water, which every single Kentuckian needs and deserves.”

Awards were given to the Wheelwright Utilities Commission, the City of Martin, Southern Water and Sewer District, Prestonsburg City’s Utilities Commission, Paintsville Utilities Commission, Salyersville Water Works and the Magoffin County Water District.

You can see the list of projects funded by the Cleaner Water Program here.

