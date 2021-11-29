Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Milder temperatures arrive soon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Colder air will hold steady to start the workweek.

Unlike recent cold shots, this one will be short-lived. It is a one-day-only push of chilly air. Daytime highs will likely hover between 40 and 45 degrees. That chill will feel pretty rough for folks that are out and about.

By Tuesday, our highs rally and we find ourselves on the right side of the warmup. Most of you will reach the mid and upper 50s. I think that some might even reach the 60-degree mark.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.