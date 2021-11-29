Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Milder temperatures arrive soon

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Colder air will hold steady to start the workweek.

Unlike recent cold shots, this one will be short-lived. It is a one-day-only push of chilly air. Daytime highs will likely hover between 40 and 45 degrees. That chill will feel pretty rough for folks that are out and about.

By Tuesday, our highs rally and we find ourselves on the right side of the warmup. Most of you will reach the mid and upper 50s. I think that some might even reach the 60-degree mark.

Take care of each other!

