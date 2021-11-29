Advertisement

Kentucky earns No. 7 national seed in NCAA Volleyball Tournament

Kentucky will play SEMO on Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
NCAA Selection Show watch party.
NCAA Selection Show watch party.(UK Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky has earned the No. 7 national seed in the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament.

The Wildcats enter the tournament as the defending national champs. They just won the SEC title outright for the third time in four seasons.

Kentucky will play SEMO on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. Illinois will play West Virginia in the preceding match at 5 p.m.

“When you look at the bracket as a whole, it seems like every pod is very competitive and ours is no exception,” said head coach Craig Skinner. “That’s what you look for in the NCAA Tournament. You can’t go into it expecting an easy path and I don’t think any team does. SEMO, West Virginia and Illinois are all great teams, well-coached and they will be well-prepared by Friday and it’s going to be a great weekend here in Lexington.”

Tickets for the 2021 Lexington Sub-Regional will go on sale to UK Volleyball season ticket holders at 9 a.m. ET on Monday for the opportunity to purchase all-session tickets. All-session passes will go on sale to the general public at 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday. Single-session tickets go on-sale Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. ET.

All-session tickets are $18 for adults in reserved seating, $15 for adult general admission and $8 for college students with student ID’s and senior citizens or youth (6-18). Single-session tickets will be sold for $12 in reserved seating, $10 for general admission and $5 for seniors or college-aged student with a valid student ID or youth (6-18).

2021 Lexington Sub-Regional

Memorial Coliseum – Lexington, Ky.

Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

5 p.m. ET – Illinois vs. West Virginia (TV: TBA)

7:30 p.m. ET – (7) Kentucky vs. SEMO (TV: TBA)

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021

5 p.m. ET – Winner match 1 vs. Winner match 2 (TV: TBA)

