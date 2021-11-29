Advertisement

Kentucky enters AP Top 25 at No. 25

The Wildcats (9-3) hammered Louisville 52-21 Saturday night.
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) holds up The Governor's Cup following the team's win over...
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) holds up The Governor's Cup following the team's win over Louisville in an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - After beating Louisville 52-21 Saturday night to win the Governor’s Cup, Kentucky (9-3) re-enters the AP Top 25 at No. 25.

Michigan has jumped four spots to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll and Oklahoma State joins the top five for the first time since 2015.

Georgia is a unanimous No. 1 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank for the eighth consecutive week. Michigan has its highest ranking since it peaked at No. 2 in 2016 after beating Ohio State to break an eight-game losing streak in the rivalry.

Cincinnati moved up to No. 3, passing Alabama at No. 4. The Crimson Tide slipped a spot after beating Auburn in overtime. Oklahoma State moved up two spots after beating Oklahoma for the first time since 2014.

