Murder investigation underway after body found outside camper in Ky. RV park

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A murder investigation is underway in Russell County.

According to Kentucky State Police, a man’s body was found Friday afternoon outside his camper at the Eagles Nest RV Park in Russell Springs. State police say he had “apparent stab wounds.”

The victim was identified as 38-year-old Glenn Coffey.

KSP says the investigation showed there had been a dispute between the victim and his spouse, 27-year-old Jordan Coffey. A warrant was then obtained and Jordan Coffey was located and arrested in Cookeville, Tenn.

The investigation is ongoing and we’ll keep you updated.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.