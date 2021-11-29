Advertisement

New STEM scholarship announced in honor of Carol Barr

A new scholarship program in honor of the late Carol Barr was announced Monday. The scholarship...
A new scholarship program in honor of the late Carol Barr was announced Monday. The scholarship is the result of a partnership with the Murry Foundation, The American Heart Association, and the Carol Barr Fund. They say the new scholarship can make a huge difference in the lives of girls in Eastern Kentucky.(WKYT)
By Jim Stratman
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A new scholarship program in honor of the late Carol Barr was announced Monday.

The scholarship is the result of a partnership with the Murry Foundation, The American Heart Association, and the Carol Barr Fund. They say the new scholarship can make a huge difference in the lives of girls in Eastern Kentucky.

Officials from the American Heart Association say that the establishment of the new Carol Barr Fund STEM Scholarship Program will allow high school girls from 54 Kentucky Appalachian counties to further their education in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math.

The program will award three $10,000 scholarships, that are renewable for four years, and three $2,500 one-year scholarships to girls from Eastern Kentucky. High schoolers from grades 9-12 are eligible to apply for the scholarship.

Carol Barr died in June of 2020 from a heart condition.

Congressman Andy Barr was on hand for the announcement and said his wife was a go-getter. He said he’s proud to see his late wife’s legacy living on and creating opportunities for young women.

“The fund will continue to create young women leaders in STEM and create those role models for young women including my daughters. So, Carol will continue to be a role model for young women, but these young women who are going to get these STEM scholarships, go into leadership in science, technology, engineering, and math, they will themselves become role models,” said Congressman Barr, (R) Kentucky.

Application submissions for the scholarship will be accepted between the dates of November 29, 2021 and March 12, 2022. More details are below:

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds gathered downtown Lexington for this year's Tree and Menorah Lighting Ceremonies.
Lexington rings in the start of the holiday season
Police said 36-year-old Eric Sweat was killed in a shooting in Lexington on Thanksgiving.
Family of man killed in Thanksgiving shooting share story, pleas to ‘put the guns down’
Funeral arrangements for Burke have not yet been released.
Scott County magistrate dies
Police said the shooting happened at Man O War and Crosby Dr.
Police investigating Saturday afternoon shooting in Lexington
Hundreds came out to send off the National Guard members.
From Somerset to Lexington, Kentuckians send off soldiers being deployed overseas

Latest News

After a few hours of protesting, people were told to move or they would be arrested. One woman...
Woman arrested during protest against KU’s Lexington tree removal plan
The food pantry’s new location is an old gas station food mart on Baker Street in Lancaster....
Ky. food pantry operating out of new location after devastating fire
COVID-19 vaccines
LFCHD says omicron variant highlights importance of getting vaccinated
Only one more chilly day
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast