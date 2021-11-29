Advertisement

Prestonsburg sets up more than one million Christmas lights in Archer Park for holiday season

The city of Prestonsburg has made Archer Park a bit more merry with more than one million...
The city of Prestonsburg has made Archer Park a bit more merry with more than one million lights for the holiday season.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Nov. 28, 2021
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Prestonsburg set up and lit its annual Christmas light display at Archer Park on Thursday and it has already become a great success.

“You know we’ve had our lights up for three days now,” said Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton. “We’ve had over 7,200 cars and we’re averaging 2,405 cars a night.”

Stapleton says he has gotten hundreds of compliments from folks attending the lights and is proud of the work the city employees have done.

“Ours is really laid out well, it’s constant,” said Stapleton. “There is no break in between when you start you start in the lights and you finish in the lights.”

City officials say they want to invite families out to enjoy themselves and hopefully create new family traditions.

“We want it to be an event that people remember and it’s time for us to get out and start enjoying life again,” said Stapleton. “We’re really excited it is becoming a tradition. Families are planning on every Thursday night, you know, they have their dinner, they come here.”

Stapleton said the lights will remain on until Dec. 31 and there are plenty of opportunities to come out and enjoy.

“You really don’t wanna come out until about 5:45 or 6:00 right now and let it get dark so they just pop,” said Stapleton.

Along with the lights, a carnival will be opened during the evening on weekends, and appearances from Santa will be on Friday and Saturday evenings. Stapleton also said it is an honor and privilege to be able to carry on the tradition of the lights and honored to be the Mayor of Prestonsburg.

