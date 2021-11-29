Questions remain as body of missing Indiana 2-year-old found

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Deputies try to figure out how a two-year-old ended up dead in a body of water and her father now recovering from hypothermia.

In the past 30 years, area resident Marcus Steenberger can’t recount what he saw happened on Saturday.

A major investigation is happening in an area that doesn’t have river access due to a rock quarry after a 2-year-old was found in the White River on Sunday.

“I just seen a bunch of police going that way we didn’t know what was going on, so we just asked a bunch of people and they said someone went into the river,” Steenberger said.

WTHR confirmed Friday morning, Jeremy Sweet’s truck was found in the White River. He was taken to the hospital and is being treated for hypothermia.

Investigators later determined his 2-year-old daughter, Emma Sweet, was with him prior to the incident and went missing.

“They didn’t find the little girl,” Steenberger said. “And that’s what we knew until yesterday.”

Sweet’s father told police varying stories on where Emma was located, originally saying he had dropped her off and later telling police that Emma had been with him when he went off the embankment.

Investigators found Sweet’s daughter Emma after a river sweep from divers on Sunday.

At this point, Sweet has not been charged in his incident. WTHR confirmed he was found with a syringe needle in this vehicle.

WAVE 3 News also found that sweet is currently charged in multiple drug related cases.

