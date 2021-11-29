Richmond police searching for missing man
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The Richmond Police Department is asking for help locating a missing man.
Police said 33-year-old Matthew Cox was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 27 around 6:00 p.m. He was last seen wearing a gray zip up jacket, khakis or sweatpants, vans and a toboggan.
Police said he may be driving a 2017 Toyota Camry, red/maroon in color.
If you have any information on Cox, police are asking to contact them at 859-624-4776.
