Richmond police searching for missing man

Police said 33-year-old Matthew Cox was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 27.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The Richmond Police Department is asking for help locating a missing man.

Police said 33-year-old Matthew Cox was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 27 around 6:00 p.m. He was last seen wearing a gray zip up jacket, khakis or sweatpants, vans and a toboggan.

Police said he may be driving a 2017 Toyota Camry, red/maroon in color.

If you have any information on Cox, police are asking to contact them at 859-624-4776.

