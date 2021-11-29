Woman arrested during protest against KU’s Lexington tree removal plan

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The fight continues to save trees in Lexington.

Despite recommendations from Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton and the city council, Kentucky Utilities decided to move forward with its tree removal program. KU representatives say trees pose a safety risk if too close to power lines.

Police told neighbors they had to move or they will be arrested. One woman chose to stay in her final attempt to save the Flowering Crab Apple Tree behind her. Police arrested her and escorted her to jail. pic.twitter.com/XYDssEhSBo — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) November 29, 2021

KU began cutting down trees in the Landsdowne neighborhood Monday. Protestors arrived in the area around nine Monday morning, trying to prevent KU from cutting down trees in the area.

After a few hours of protesting, people were told to move or they would be arrested. One woman chose to stay in her final attempt to save a flowering crab apple tree. She was arrested and crews proceeded to cut down the tree.

