Woman arrested during protest against KU’s Lexington tree removal plan

The fight continues to save trees in Lexington.
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The fight continues to save trees in Lexington.

Despite recommendations from Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton and the city council, Kentucky Utilities decided to move forward with its tree removal program. KU representatives say trees pose a safety risk if too close to power lines.

KU began cutting down trees in the Landsdowne neighborhood Monday. Protestors arrived in the area around nine Monday morning, trying to prevent KU from cutting down trees in the area.

After a few hours of protesting, people were told to move or they would be arrested. One woman chose to stay in her final attempt to save a flowering crab apple tree. She was arrested and crews proceeded to cut down the tree.

This is a developing story.

