$300K donated to nonprofits in first two hours of Lexington’s Good Giving Challenge

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington is announcing the start of the Good Giving Challenge.

The program is a week-long online fundraiser for dozens of nonprofits.

In the first two hours of the Good Giving Challenge, 1,800 people gave $300,000 to area nonprofit organizations.

Click here to donate

Organizations like Lexington’s Partners for Youth use money donated to develop positive youth programs for the upcoming year.

“We ask for $8,000 this year but, if you want to give more, we are certainly open to that because there’s never enough money to invest in the youth in Lexington,” said Brianna Persley, executive director of Partners for Youth.

In the 11 years of the Good Giving Challenge, donors have given $14 million to dozen of nonprofits around the Bluegrass.

