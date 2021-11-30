Beloved Fleming Co. teacher passes away

FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - The community in Fleming County is in mourning after the death of a beloved teacher.

The district announced Debra Howard passed away unexpectedly. She was a culinary teacher and spearheaded the launch of the Panther Bistro, which is a student-run business within the high school.

She had also recently announced the opening of a student-run bakery opening soon.

“Our most sincere thoughts and prayers go out to Ms. Howard and her family, students, friends, and faculty/staff at Fleming County High School,” a Facebook post from the high school said.

Several counselors are available for any student to call, and will also be at school for anyone who needs to talk.

The school said funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.

