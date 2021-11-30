Bids for new Fayette County middle school rejected by board

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The empty field along Polo Club Blvd. will stay as such for now as the Fayette County Board of Education has decided to further table construction on a middle school supporters say is needed to address overcrowding at other schools as Lexington continues to grow.

“We don’t have years to really think about this,” board member Stephanie Spires said.

Two weeks after tabling discussions to vote on the bids for the project, the board rejected them Monday night over concerns of the price tag being more than $23 million over budget.

“Pause does not mean we’re not going to revisit this sooner rather than later. We want to look at all the facilities and all of the needs. I want to reiterate to the community that rejecting these bids is not putting off this project indefinitely,” Spires said.

Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins said the district has some time to regroup on the plans and talk with stakeholders and experts. But there could come a point where the delay is no longer an option as class sizes grow, and in some cases students are in temporary trailers.

“As we’re looking out and we run out of options, we’ll come back and say this is where the market is. We have no more time, we have to go where the market is at this point,” Dr. Liggins said.

It’s a project that’s been in the works for eight years, just waiting to make the grade.

The board will meet Thursday to discuss a strategic plan as they decide how to move forward with building the school.

