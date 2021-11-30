Advertisement

Bourbon Co. Middle School student suspended after gun incident on school bus

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Bourbon County Middle School student has been suspended after an incident with a gun, a district administrator said Tuesday.

District officials said a report came in Monday that a middle school student showed a gun to another student on a school bus. They said the incident wasn’t reported until well after school that day.

The principal of Bourbon County Middle began investigating around 8:00 p.m. The parents of the student confirmed he had brought a gun to school that day.

Officials said the student has been suspended, pending an investigation that involves law enforcement.

Parents of students at the school were notified of the incident.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds gathered downtown Lexington for this year's Tree and Menorah Lighting Ceremonies.
Lexington rings in the start of the holiday season
Miss Kentucky Elle Smith won the Miss USA pageant Monday evening.
University of Kentucky grad Elle Smith wins Miss USA 2021
Police said 33-year-old Matthew Cox was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 27.
Missing Richmond man found dead
Jordan Coffey
Murder investigation underway after body found outside camper in Ky. RV park
After a few hours of protesting, people were told to move or they would be arrested. One woman...
Woman arrested during protest against KU’s Lexington tree removal plan

Latest News

Omicron poses 3 major threats to the U.S. economy.
Stocks sink as omicron, rate worries rattle Wall Street
After a year of tragic events in Madison County, city leaders are trying to bring light and joy...
After tragic year, Richmond going all out on holiday decorations with ‘Light the Way’ initiative
The sheriff’s office says the Chiweenie puppy, a Chihuahua and Dachshund mix, was stolen...
Young girl’s puppy stolen; no questions asked for return, family says
The Hope Center, one of Lexington’s homeless shelters, will open its temporary warming shelter...
Lexington’s Hope Center opening temporary warming shelter