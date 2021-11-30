Bourbon Co. Middle School student suspended after gun incident on school bus

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Bourbon County Middle School student has been suspended after an incident with a gun, a district administrator said Tuesday.

District officials said a report came in Monday that a middle school student showed a gun to another student on a school bus. They said the incident wasn’t reported until well after school that day.

The principal of Bourbon County Middle began investigating around 8:00 p.m. The parents of the student confirmed he had brought a gun to school that day.

Officials said the student has been suspended, pending an investigation that involves law enforcement.

Parents of students at the school were notified of the incident.

