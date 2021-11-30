Cats improve to 6-1 with 85-57 win over Central Michigan

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Wildcats (6-1) topped the Central Michigan Chippewas Monday night 85-57 in their sixth straight win of the season.

The game marked Central Michigan head coach and former UK assistant Tony Barbee’s return to Rupp Arena.

Oscar Tshiebwe led the Cats in scoring and rebounds with 20 and 16, his sixth double-double of the season.

TyTy Washington Jr. was the only other Wildcat in double figures, totaling 15 points, six rebounds and two assists.

The Cats’ next matchup is Southern University on Dec. 7.

Cats by 28 😼 pic.twitter.com/sk97hoojXM — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) November 30, 2021

