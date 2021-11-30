Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Milder Air On The Way

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re putting the wraps on a much colder than normal month of November with a fairly pleasant day out there. Things turn milder as we head into the first few days of December, but a very active pattern is a wild card starting this weekend and into next week.

Let’s start things out with a system rolling in here for Wednesday. This is set to bring some nasty weather to start the month with showers and chilly temps on tap.

Can we get a touch of frozen stuff at the beginning of that? There’s a slight chance of that happening before temps warm into the 40s.

This is on the edge of much milder air surging in here for Thursday and Friday. Temps can easily hit 60 or better on both days.

From here, we focus on the pattern likely to throw a couple of nice troughs our way starting later this weekend into next week.

Here’s what to watch for:

A weak front gets in here with some showers Saturday.

The next system arriving Sunday with rain increasing as low pressure works into the Ohio Valley.

As this system moves to our east, it has a window of opportunity for some wraparound flakes Sunday night and Monday.

Much colder air rushes in to start next week.

Another system is likely to develop and follow this up by later Tuesday and Wednesday.

All of these systems are still a work in progress.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.