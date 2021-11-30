Advertisement

A Christmas Miracle benefit concert featuring Sundy Best to raise money for those in need

By Amber Philpott
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Popular eastern Kentucky duo Sundy Best is teaming up with Morehead clothing brand New Frontier for the second annual “A Christmas Miracle” benefit concert streaming on Giving Tuesday, November 30 at 8 p.m. on the Sundy Best Facebook page.

People are encouraged to watch the concert online and then donate.

All the proceeds will benefit Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky to help make Christmas a little brighter this holiday season.

The concert will feature the Kentucky-based duo Sundy Best, including new music set to be released next year.

To listen to their brand new song “Walk by Faith,” watch the video above.

Nick Jamerson and Kris Bentley of Sundy Best are both from Prestonsburg, Ky., and say they hope their music will help those struggling have a good meal during the holidays.

“We’ve been given so much in our lives we are just thankful to have an opportunity to give back to this region,” said Sundy Best’s Nicholas Jamerson.

Morehead-based clothing company New Frontier teamed up with Sundy Best to make the concert happen. Their goal is to raise $10,000.

“You could say we’re going to feed a couple hundred families, but if you take it and look at that one family and that one child when you’re sitting there feeding that family during the holiday season that’s what matters most,” said New Frontier CEO Joshua Ravenscraft.

WKYT’s Amber Philpott will host the concert.

Again, the benefit concert will be posted on Facebook on Giving Tuesday, November 30. A link to donate will be available and it will stay active beyond the 30th.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds gathered downtown Lexington for this year's Tree and Menorah Lighting Ceremonies.
Lexington rings in the start of the holiday season
Police said 36-year-old Eric Sweat was killed in a shooting in Lexington on Thanksgiving.
Family of man killed in Thanksgiving shooting share story, pleas to ‘put the guns down’
After a few hours of protesting, people were told to move or they would be arrested. One woman...
Woman arrested during protest against KU’s Lexington tree removal plan
Jordan Coffey
Murder investigation underway after body found outside camper in Ky. RV park
Funeral arrangements for Burke have not yet been released.
Scott County magistrate dies

Latest News

The district announced Debra Howard passed away unexpectedly.
Beloved Fleming Co. teacher passes away
WATCH | Brand new music from Sundy Best 'Walk by Faith'
WATCH | Brand new music from Sundy Best 'Walk by Faith'
Cats improve to 6-1 with 85-57 win over Central Michigan
A 12-year-old from Clark County got a special surprise Monday. With the help of Macy’s, her...
Make-A-Wish, Macy’s team up to give Clark Co. girl with cystic fibrosis a ‘she shed’