Advertisement

FCPS considers hiring transportation company to address bus driver shortage

Fayette County Public Schools is working to find a new solution to its bus driver shortage.
Fayette County Public Schools is working to find a new solution to its bus driver shortage.(WKYT)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools is working to find a new solution to its bus driver shortage.

Right now, the district is operating on a rotating schedule. Parents are asked to check weekly to make sure their child’s bus route is running. The schedule is only in place until winter break.

Now, the school board is trying to find another solution until it hires more drivers and they’re looking to hire outside help.

Under a proposal, the district would contract with the National Association of Pupil Transportation Collaborative to take students to and from school.

FCPS officials discussed the proposal during Monday night’s board meeting. The $440,000 contract would allow the outside group to drive as many as 10 vans. District spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall says the group has been successful in covering routes for other school districts across the country.

FCPS has dealt with a bus driver shortage problem for the past few years. This year alone, canceled routes have caused nearly 1,200 students to miss a half-day or more of school.

MORE

Superintendent Demetrius Liggins says the district has implemented several recruitment strategies, including higher salaries for bus drivers and attendance incentive pay. However, he said help is still needed.

At Monday night’s meeting, the district’s chief operating officer, Myron Thompson, told board members the bus driver proposal could provide much-needed help.

(FCPS COO Myron Thompson)

" "

On Cam:

Thompson told board members the new proposal would not be an attempt to privatize the district’s school bus system, nor would it affect current bus drivers. If the proposal passes, it could go into effect as soon as January.

The school board will vote on whether to partner with the National Association of Pupil transportation Collaborative on December 13.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds gathered downtown Lexington for this year's Tree and Menorah Lighting Ceremonies.
Lexington rings in the start of the holiday season
Miss Kentucky Elle Smith won the Miss USA pageant Monday evening.
University of Kentucky grad Elle Smith wins Miss USA 2021
Jordan Coffey
Murder investigation underway after body found outside camper in Ky. RV park
After a few hours of protesting, people were told to move or they would be arrested. One woman...
Woman arrested during protest against KU’s Lexington tree removal plan
Governor Andy Beshear released a statement on social media on the new omicron variant.
‘Just breathe:’ Gov. Beshear releases statement on omicron

Latest News

Franklin County officials say that they’re looking at ways to improve water quality and...
State funding announced to improve water quality in Franklin County
Tuesday morning, the final meeting of the Unemployment Task Force was held as they prepare to...
Ky. lawmakers hold final meeting of Unemployment Task Force
Christian Shrader, 21.
Man facing murder charge after deadly Laurel County crash
Temps will be mild
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast