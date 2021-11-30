Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 2,558 new COVID cases Tuesday

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 2,558 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 785,926 cases. The governor says the state is seeing an 8.31% positivity rate. Of Monday’s new cases, 652 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 30 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Tuesday. That brings the state total to 10,943.

There are currently 930 Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID-19, 266 in the ICU and 122 on a ventilator.

