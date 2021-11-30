Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Milder temperatures build in this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Milder temperatures are back in town.

We’ll likely track daytime highs in the low to mid-50s for everyone in our region. Normal highs hover around 50 degrees and we will go above and beyond that for the rest of the week.

Some showers will cruise into our skies on Wednesday. These showers will hold some of our temperatures down. So rather than highs reaching the mid to upper 50s, we’ll likely hang around the 50-degree mark under the rain. If you find yourself outside of the rain, those highs have a better potential to reach the mid to upper 50s.

I fully expect highs to hit 60, or warmer, on Thursday and even again on Friday.



