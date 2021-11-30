Advertisement

Lexington’s Hope Center opening temporary warming shelter

The Hope Center, one of Lexington’s homeless shelters, will open its temporary warming shelter...
The Hope Center, one of Lexington’s homeless shelters, will open its temporary warming shelter starting Wednesday.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Hope Center, one of Lexington’s homeless shelters, will open its temporary warming shelter starting Wednesday.

The warming shelter will be open for men 18 and up who need a break from the dangerous cold.

It will be available from December through mid-March, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:00 a.m., seven days a week.

If there’s extreme weather, the warming shelter will expand its hours to accommodate.

“Every night it will be available and we want it to be where no one goes cold and hungry during the coldest months of the year,” the director of development at the Hope Center said.

The facility is designed to hold 50 men.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds gathered downtown Lexington for this year's Tree and Menorah Lighting Ceremonies.
Lexington rings in the start of the holiday season
Miss Kentucky Elle Smith won the Miss USA pageant Monday evening.
University of Kentucky grad Elle Smith wins Miss USA 2021
Police said 33-year-old Matthew Cox was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 27.
Missing Richmond man found dead
Jordan Coffey
Murder investigation underway after body found outside camper in Ky. RV park
After a few hours of protesting, people were told to move or they would be arrested. One woman...
Woman arrested during protest against KU’s Lexington tree removal plan

Latest News

Omicron poses 3 major threats to the U.S. economy.
Stocks sink as omicron, rate worries rattle Wall Street
After a year of tragic events in Madison County, city leaders are trying to bring light and joy...
After tragic year, Richmond going all out on holiday decorations with ‘Light the Way’ initiative
The sheriff’s office says the Chiweenie puppy, a Chihuahua and Dachshund mix, was stolen...
Young girl’s puppy stolen; no questions asked for return, family says
File image
Bourbon Co. Middle School student suspended after gun incident on school bus