Lexington’s Hope Center opening temporary warming shelter

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Hope Center, one of Lexington’s homeless shelters, will open its temporary warming shelter starting Wednesday.

The warming shelter will be open for men 18 and up who need a break from the dangerous cold.

It will be available from December through mid-March, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:00 a.m., seven days a week.

If there’s extreme weather, the warming shelter will expand its hours to accommodate.

“Every night it will be available and we want it to be where no one goes cold and hungry during the coldest months of the year,” the director of development at the Hope Center said.

The facility is designed to hold 50 men.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.