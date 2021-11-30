Man facing murder charge after deadly Laurel County crash

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has been charged with murder after a deadly crash in Laurel County.

The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. on November 11 on KY 1006, also known as Old Whitney Road.

An arrest citation says 21-year-old Christian Shrader, of London, was driving when his car was involved in a crash that resulted in the death of two passengers in his car, a 20-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man.

The citation says an officer, who arrived on the scene just after the crash happened, saw Shrader’s car driving in a reckless manner just before the crash.

Shrader was taken to the hospital, where, according to the citation, the officer heard him tell hospital staff he had taken meth before the crash. The citation says hospital staff also found two baggies in a sock, one of which had residue of a white crystal substance.

Shrader was arrested on November 18 on charges of murder, operating a motor vehicle under the influence and possession of a controlled substance.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.