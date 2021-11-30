Advertisement

Mayor, council to ask courts to stop KU from cutting trees in Lexington

KU began cutting down trees in the Landsdowne neighborhood Monday.
KU began cutting down trees in the Landsdowne neighborhood Monday.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton announced she will file a formal complaint with the Kentucky Public Service Commission concerning Kentucky Utilities’ decision to clear-cut trees near transmission lines in the city.

Mayor Gorton asked the Urban County Council Tuesday to approve her plan to file the formal complaint.

“Over the past year we have been working with KU to try to find a way forward that protects our trees and our electric grid because clearly both are important,” Gorton said. “Sadly, the company has not shown our city respect in return. With few exceptions they have ignored our requests. Yesterday, the company again started cutting down trees indiscriminately. Trees that could not possibly interfere with transmission lines.”

The city does not have the power to stop KU from cutting down trees, Gorton said.

“We are talking to our legislators, asking them to pass new legislation that will force the utility to work with us,” Gorton said. “In the meantime we are hoping to find some relief from the courts.”

