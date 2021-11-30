Advertisement

Pizza delivery man dies when customer’s porch collapses

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:15 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - Police say a pizza delivery driver died after a porch collapsed while he was making a delivery in eastern Indiana.

Connersville Police Department officers on Saturday night found that 45-year-old William Fields of Connersville had fallen through what appeared to be a collapsed porch.

Fields had been pinned by heavy debris and was motionless when officers found him. He was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.

Police say Fields was working as a delivery driver for Pizza King and was delivering to the address at the time of the collapse.

The death has been ruled an accident.

