State funding announced to improve water quality in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Franklin County officials say that they’re looking at ways to improve water quality and drainage in Frankfort.

Now, money from the state is going to help with that effort. Frankfort is the latest city in the commonwealth to get a huge boost in infrastructure money.

Tuesday morning, Governor Andy Beshear was on hand to announce $1.8 million worth of funding which will go towards helping improve clean water in Franklin County.

“We travel around the state being able to make announcements, but being able to make one in your own backyard means we’re not just going to be able to present a check today, but we’re going to see the work happen,” Gov. Beshear said.

The money is coming from the state’s Cleaner Water Program.

It’s a $250 million program that promotes clean drinking water throughout the state. Counties can identify projects that will improve the quality of water in their areas, apply for money from the program and use those funds to finish those projects.

In Franklin County, the money is going to be used to build a new, modern water pump plant which will take the place of four out-of-date plants in the county.

“Just a few months ago, the citizens in this area couldn’t even go outside without being gagged. They could not sit on their back deck in early October or in September because the smell was atrocious,” said Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Well. “These people who live in this area deserve better, and we’re offering them hope today.”

Franklin County officials say this investment is just the first of a number that they’re looking to apply for to try to help put more money into the infrastructure in the county.

