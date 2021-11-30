Advertisement

Whitley County Sheriff retires after 21 years, new sheriff sworn in

New Whitley County Sheriff sworn in
New Whitley County Sheriff sworn in(Amberlynn Owens)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Todd Shelley announced he would be stepping down as the Whitley County Sheriff in October.

On Tuesday, he officially left office, and Danny Moses took over as the interim Sheriff until the next election.

“I am ready to begin a new season with my family,” said Shelley. “By retiring, I will be able to spend quality time with my wonderful family and pour my time into working for the Lord.”

He added in his resignation letter that he was thankful for every person who served with him in his time as Sheriff.

