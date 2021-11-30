Young girl’s puppy stolen; no questions asked for return, family says

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the return of a stolen puppy.

The sheriff’s office says the Chiweenie puppy, a Chihuahua and Dachshund mix, was stolen Tuesday morning from a home on Johnson Fork Road in the Coopersville community.

According to the sheriff’s office, the puppy belongs to a young girl with medical issues and she is devastated by the loss of her friend.

We’re told the family just wants the puppy returned and will not ask any questions and will not prosecute anyone if returned.

Anyone with information can contact the owner at 606-575-0079 anonymously on how to make the return.

